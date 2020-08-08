Share:

IN THE COURT OF HONORABLE MAZHAR IQBAL HARAL CIVIL JUDGE FAMILY COURT ATTOCK Subject: Mst Rehana Lodhi etc Vs Aamir Hasan etc Suit For Dissociation of Marriage Through Khula In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Aamir Hasan s/o Ghulam Hasan caste Pathan r/o Ghari Matani Post Office Formali Tehsil Hazro Distt Attock presently living in Rauso Thailand He is informed through this publication to appear before this court on 10/8/2020 at 0800 am , failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court