LAHORE-While the country’s COVID19 curve appears to be flattening, customers across Pakistan remain hesitant to visit physical stores and malls. Daraz, the leading platform for online shopping in Pakistan, is offering a convenient and entertaining solution with the Azaadi Sale. The flagship event will be live for eight days - from August 7th to August 14th - offering customers discounts on a large assortment of products across various categories including appliances, air conditioners, mobiles and tablets and fashion. For a chance to win exciting mega prizes, customers can participate in the Ludo Tournament on Daraz First Games, an immersive gaming platform that enables users to connect digitally during this period of social distancing. Customers can also take quizzes to celebrate being Pakistani and, with Mission Azaadi, they can complete a set of 14 missions for a chance to win LED TVs, laptops & mobile phones in Pakistan. To help first-time customers discover Pakistan, Daraz is also offering upto 35% off on dTravel - a channel on Daraz that serves as a one-stop solution for inter-city bus travellers, which allows customers to browse routes, timings and prices, and Buy Bus tickets from different bus services from the comfort of their own homes. Exclusive discounts are also available on leading products from brands on DarazMall and the platform will host brand flash sales everyday during the sale, as well, from 6pm to 9pm.

“The independence day sale has remained a trademark sale at Daraz. This year, we are proud to offer our customers not only the best discounts and deals on a vast assortment of products but also the best of entertainment through Daraz First Games,” said Faisal Malik, Director Commercial, Daraz Pakistan.

Daraz has partnered up with banks including Faysal Bank, MCB, Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank and Allied bank to offer their customers additional discounts up to 11% off. Customers can also enjoy further discounts with EasyPaisa and Daraz Wallet - the smartest way to pay on the Daraz app.