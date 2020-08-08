Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has ordered for launching an anti-dengue campaign in the district. Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee on Friday, he said that anti-dengue activities should be made fruitful in tehsils and no paperwork should remain pending in this regard. He warned the anti-dengue teams in Tehsil Jaranwala, Tandlianwala, Sammundari and Chak Jhumra and directed them to further improve their performance. He said that he would conduct surprise visits to review the implementation on anti-dengue campaign so that the officers and staff should not be negligent in performing this important task. He reprimanded the concerned officers over irresponsibility in surveillance and non-reporting of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners to keep a close watch on anti-dengue measures as there could be danger of dengue outbreak in the recent monsoon season. Therefore, vigilance should be exercised in the field. He sought clarification from some departments on negligence in surveillance activities from Android mobile phones. Representative of Health department said that so far this year, 30 cases had been registered against the cause of dengue outbreak while several others had been warned.

He informed that 342 indoor and 273 outdoor dengue larvae were detected this year which underwent chemical treatment.