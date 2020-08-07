Share:

ISLAMABAD-The prospect of two weeks in quarantine did little to affect Demi Rose’s upbeat demeanor as she ventured for dinner in Ibiza recently. The model will spend 14 days behind closed doors upon her return from the Balearic party island after a spike in coronavirus cases across mainland Spain prompted a tightening of travel restrictions. Despite the setback, Demi, 25, had a spring in her step as she arrived at W Hotel Ibiza ahead of its opening night celebration. The voluptuous brunette accentuated her curves in a form-fitting black evening gown with a distinctive red trim and a daring thigh-high split. A mandarin collar gave the look an Oriental touch, while its figure-hugging design ensured she turned heads as she made her way inside. Demi added to her look with a pair of strappy black heels and ensured her outfit was not overshadowed by keeping her accessories to a minimum. During her Ibiza getaway, Demi has been throwing herself into personal-development and self-healing, posting snaps of a manifestation board and self-help literature.