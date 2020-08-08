Share:

KARACHI - At least eight people died in seperate rain-related incidents in Karachi since last night as the fourth spell of monsoon rains continued to lash parts of Sindh for the second straight day.

According to sources, seven people, including two children, were killed due to electrocution during heavy downpour in the city while a 12-year-old boy died after drowning in a naddi (canal) near Bhains Colony in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

Karachi received continuous heavy rain on Thursday night and it continued through Friday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) saying the highest rainfall was recorded at PAF Masroor Base where 68.8 millimetres (mm) rain was registered today.

Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Saddar, Landhi, airport, University Road, PAF Faisal Base, Surjani, Keamri, Saadi Town received 60mm, 23.9mm, 44.6, 50mm, 37.5mm, 40.8mm, 35.5mm, 47.5mm, 35mm, 47.3mm and 25.2mm respectively.

Sources at the K-Electric, the metropolis’ sole power-supplying company, said more than 400 feeders tripped in different areas as soon as the downpour hit Karachi, causing immediate power outage in multiple neighbourhoods.

Earlier in the day, the PMD had said the heavy downpour alongside thunderstorm was forecast to commence any time in Karachi, with the city expected to receive between 80-130mm of rainfall today.

According to the PMD, the low air pressure over Rajasthan — expected to cause the showers — has intensified. The department’s director said the low air pressure was currently present in the port city, as well as parts of southern Balochistan. Karachi may receive 80-130 mm of rainfall, with gusty winds that were likely to blow in the city before the rainstorm. Downpours are expected to continue till Saturday.

Commissioner orders to remove hoardings Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has ordered all the deputy commissioners to remove hoardings after two motorcyclists were injured when a hoarding fell on them during a thunderstorm on Thursday.

The video of the incident went viral in which it can be seen that the hoarding falling on the motorists near Metropole Hotel. More rain predicted in Balochistan

According to a PMD statement, monsoon low pressure now lies over Sindh and likely to move westwards over Balochistan during Friday evening/night.

“Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Balochistan from Friday (evening) to Sunday morning,” it said. The PMD further said that more rain/wind-thundershower are expected in most parts of Balochistan from Friday to Sunday morning due to which heavy falls are expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch and Gwadar areas. 4.37 Cft sludge removed from 54 nallas, dumped at landfill sites: CM Sindh told

As many as 4.37 cubic feet sludge has been removed from 54 nullahs, including 18 connecting drains so far, and 63,000 tons of offal lifted during three days of Eid and shifted to the dumping site.

This was revealed in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, MD SSWMA Kashif Gulzar, MD Water Board Khalid Shaikh, PD CLICK Project Zubair Channa and Masood Alam of KMC and others.

The Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project (SWEEP) Zubair Channa told the Chief Minister that up to August 06, 4.47 Cft sludge has been removed from 36 big nullahs of KMC and 18 nullahs of DMCs. The nullahs cleansed so far include 4200 nullahs has been cleaned by 80, 5200 nullahs by 75 percent, 5000 nullahs 60 percent, Qalandar Nullah 25 percent, 9000 nullahs five percent in district Central.

Mehmoodabad/Zehri Nullah, Manzoor Colony nullah and Azam Basti Nullah have been cleared by 80 percent. Pehlwan Goth Nullah by 75 percent, Sonagl Nullah 70 percent, Chakora Nullah 60 percent, Essa Nagri 25 percent and Nippa Drain, Aziz Bhatti drains by 10 percent.

Haroobabad nullah has been cleaned by 80 percent, Shershah nullah, Orangi Nullah, Hub Road Nullah by 50 percent and Muwach Goth nullah by 20 percent.

13000 Road nullah has been cleansed by 90 percent, 12000 Road Nullah by 85 percent, 10,000 Road and 9000 Road nullahs by 50 percent and 7000 road and Azeempur nullahs by 50 percent.

Kalri and Soldier bazaar and Nehr-e-Khayyam nullahs have been cleaned by 80 percent, Soldier bazaar, Frere and Pitcher nullahs 70 percent, city nullah 60 percent.

Mehran Cut nullah has been cleaned by 70 percent, Mehran Highway Nullah 60 percent, and Lalabad 10 percent.

Apart from it, the sludge removal operation has been launched at 18 small or connecting nullah administered by the DMCs. The overall sludge lifted and dumped at landfill sites comes to 4.37 cubic feet.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikahr Shahalwani in his initial report told the Chief Minister that due to pre-emptive measures rain water did not cross the M-9, therefore Saadi Town and the Grid station remained safe.

There were some choking points such as Safoora, Safari Park, Nagan Chowrangi, KDA Chorangi where dewatering machines were installed to clear the areas.

Malir Lath Dam did not overflow, therefore nearby areas remained safe. The dewatering of Muslim Gymkhana and Wazir Mansion area were cleared through dewatering machines.

Hub River Road was chocked this evening which was cleared by 7 pm. Surjani Town and Yousif Goth were cleared through dewatering machines.

SSWMB: MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar Shaikh told the Chief Minister that originally they had West, Malir, South and East to lift offal but on the directives of the Chief Minister they also lifted offal from the areas of Central, West and Korangi.

The Chief Minister was told that overall 2.4 million cattle, including 1.2 million smaller such as goats and sheep were slaughtered on the eid, therefore 63,00 tons of offal were lifted and buried at designated areas.

At this the Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that this time Minister Local Government had involved elected representatives of local bodies which ensured efficient and proper lifting of the offal. “This is why people appreciated the government in clearing offal and rain water in the city,” the mayor said.

The Chief Minister appreciated local government minister, SSWMB, KMC Mayor, DMCs and elected representatives in making the city clear from the filth of sacrificial animals well in time.