President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has said that entire nation stands with armed forces of Pakistan to defend the mother land if war broke out with India and youth will be the frontline fighters in this war.

The AJK President was talking to a delegation of students which under the leadership of Secretary-General Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) Azad Kashmir Mehran Maroof called on him in Muzaffarabad on Saturday.

He stressed the youth to focus on their education but also prepare them to rid their brother and sisters of the Indian subjugation.

Sardar Masood Khan said that 4G internet facilities will be extended to the liberated territory shortly to help students get online education and to utilize digital resources.

The AJK President said keeping in view the financial constraints of the students, fee for the period of the lockdown has been curtailed to provide relief to the students.