ISLAMABAD-The federal government has appointed Brig(R) Shujah Hassan as chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

“The federal government is pleased to appoint Brig(R) Shujah Hassan(SI-M) as chief executive officer(CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills(PSM) for period of one year with immediate effect and until further order,” said a notification issued here.

It is worth to mention here that last month the Board of Directors of PSM had recommended the government names of three shortlisted candidates for the post of chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills with priority No.1 candidate having degrees in warfare and strategic studies. In its recommendation, the BoD said that the board finds candidate No.1 to be a better fit given the needs of the revival plan and the prevailing environment at the mill.

Brig (R) Shujah Hassan was recommended for selection as top priority candidate. The qualification of the priority candidate is M.Sc (Hons) War Studies-2002, MSc (Hons) Defence and Strategic Studies-2006.

Giving its justification regarding the priority No.1 candidate, BoD said that the nature of his assignments during his professional life with Pakistan Army and with a strategic organisation commensurate with the requirements for the post.

He also showed passion and commitment to handle the short term objectives of the post. Candidate demonstrated strong commitment to support the vision of the GoP and to revive the Mill. According the BoD, he has deep administrative experience, passion to take on this difficult national cause, appears tough minded and pragmatic, good network of contacts in Karachi (by virtue of earlier stint with Rangers), not discouraged by the environment and wining to be resourceful and practical, accepting of the short term nature of the project.

The candidate recommended by Board on Priority No.2 was Muhammad Farooq Usman Siddiqui. The candidate has MS (Metallurgical Engineering) with Hons, PHD (Metallurgical Engineering) from Japan in 1987 and PGD Business Administration 1981-82.

per the work experience, the recommended candidate has worked in Pakistan Steel from 1980-1993, GM Moscow of Metals Russia HK from 1993-96, SVP and Deputy Chairman of ISTIL (Ukraine) from 2000-2008, SVP of Donetsk MMZ from 2008-9, GM of ISTIL group from 2009-11, CEO of Rustavi Steel from 2011-15, and owner/director/president of Crescent Fesh Inc. from 2003 till now.

The candidate on priority No.3 was Tariq Ejaz Chaoudhry and his education qualification is Mechanical Engineering in 1990, M.S Marketing 2005 and M.Sc in criminology and security studies (2016). The work experience of the candidate includes Marketing Manager and Product Development Kenlubes International Pakistan from 2001-2003, GM operation and Development Diamond Group, Pakistan from 2002-2003, GM Planning and Development in Lubrizol Pakistan from 2003-2007, Business Development Head/GM in Radius Middle East and Exap projects KFB Holding Group from March 2011 to December 2014, CEO(MP-I) Punjab BIO Energy Company limited January 2015 to March 2015, CEO(MP-I) Engineering Development Board (MoIP) March 2015 to March 2017, advisor and consultant in different industrial projects from April 2017- till date.

However, the government, endorsing the BoD decision,has appointed priority No-1 candidates as CEO Pakistan Steel Mill.