Mohamand - The first ever Child Protection Court has been set up in the merged tribal areas in Mohmand district, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Amin Kundi told the media at the District Headquarter Ghalanai on Friday.

He said that this is the first ever Child Protection Court in the merged areas. Muhammad Amin Kundi told that Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Waqar Ahmed Seith will formally inaugurate the Child Protection Court. “Child Protection Courts are being set up in Mohmand district for the integrated districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” he said.

He told that the PHC Chief Justice will visit Ghalanai today to formally inaugurate the court.