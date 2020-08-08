Share:

HYDERABAD - Five people were killed and three others injured as two cars collided head-on at Indus Highway near Sunn town of district Jamshoro on Friday. According to media reports, a car heading towards Larkana from Karachi was collided with another car coming from opposite side due to over speeding.

As a result, five persons identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Ghous Bux, Ghulam Mustafa from Karachi, police constable Ahmed Ali from Sujawal and an unknown person died on the spot while three persons sustained serious injuries. The dead bodies and the injured persons were immediately shifted to Liaquat Medical Hospital, Jamshoro where injured were given medical treatment.