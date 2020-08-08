Share:

DADU - Five people were killed while three others were injured as two cars collided head-on on Indus Highway near Sann town of district Jamshoro on Friday.

According to media reports, a car heading to Larkana from Karachi collided with another car coming from the opposite side as a result of which five persons, identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Ghous Bux, Ghulam Mustafa from Karachi, Ahmed Ali from Sujawal, a police constable, and an unknown person died on the spot while three persons sustained serious injuries. The dead bodies and those injured were immediately shifted to Liaquat Medical Hospital, Jamshoro where the injured were provided medical treatment.