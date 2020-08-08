Share:

LAHORE - A new book “From Terrorism to Television: Dynamics of Media, State, and society in Pakistan” published by Routledge (London and India), narrates media freedom story with scholarly and well-researched themes contributed by university professors, researchers, and journalists from Pakistan, England, Australia, and the United States. Co-editors of the book, Qaisar Abbas and Farooq Sulehria have set the tone of the volume with a sound theoretical framework and a thorough survey of the evolution of the media in Pakistan within the context of freedom of expression, in the first chapter. Qaisar Abbas is a media scholar and former professor and assistant dean based in the United States. Farooq Sulehria, a known journalist in Pakistan, is assistant professor at Beaconhouse National University (BNU). The book analyzes contemporary issues such as freedom of expression, jihadi media contents and terrorism, TV talk shows and coverage of Kashmir, harassment of women journalists, media images of Malala Yousufzai and Mukhtaran Mai, coverage of Osama bin Laden’s killing, the Oscar winning documentary on women victims of honour killing, Balochistan in the mainstream media, and other topics. The book also includes interviews of three veteran journalists and media scholars on freedom of expression and the plight of working journalists in Pakistan: I. A. Rehman, Dr. Mehdi Hasan, and Dr. Eric Rahim. By dedicating the book to the four journalists, Masoodullah Khan, Nasir Zaidi, Khawar Naim Hashmi, and Iqbal Jafferi, who were sentenced to flogging by the Zia dictatorship in 1978, the editors have paid tributes to the whole community of intellectuals who resist attempts to silence their voices.