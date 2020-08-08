Share:

KARACHI - The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed most part of its cleaning work of three main sewerage drains of Karachi on the fourth day of its clearance operation on Friday. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was tasked to clean the sewerage drains in Karachi by Prime Minister Imran Khan, last week. The FWO continued to clean sewerage drains in the port city.

According to NDMA spokesperson, FWO has completed 95 percent clearance work at three biggest sewerage drains of Karachi, Gujjar Nullah, Korangi and Muwachh Goth Nullahs. “The cleaning work of these sewerage drains will be completed by this evening,” the spokesperson said. “The FWO has cleared Gujjar nullah, 95 percent, Korangi nullah, 100 percent and 90 percent of Muwachh Goth till now,” according to the spokesperson.

Till now 40 chocked points out of total 42 at three sewerage drains have been cleared. “Gujjar nullah, 89pc, Korangi nullah, 85pc and 75 pc of Mawach Goth nullah has been cleared”, said the NDMA spokesperson.

NDMA clean up Karachi’s rainwater drains in 5 days: Haleem Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Friday that NDMA had given a task to FWO for cleaning dirt from the three main rainwater drains of Karachi, which had been completed almost by 95% in five days.

Sheikh visited different areas of Karachi, including Gujranwala and reviewed the situation after the heavy rainfall. Talking to the media, Sheikh said that the Prime Minister had taken notice of the flood situation in Karachi due to previous rains. The NDMA was given responsibilities on the instructions of the Prime Minister after which NDMA chairman arrived in Karachi and reviewed the situation.

Adil informed: “FWO was given the task of cleaning up the rainwater drains. It was tasked with cleaning three major Nalas in Karachi, Gujjar Nala, Korangi Nala and Mawach Goth Nala. The work was given last Monday and in five days, 95% of the work has been completed.”

He said now rainwater was flowing easily in Karachi. He said they were not saying that everything was fine, as there was a lot of work left and they wanted to do it for the betterment of the public. He said what had not been done in the last 12 years had been done in five days.

He said that the Sindh government had not been working for 12 years as they also had Water Board, Solid Waste Management but work progress was nil. He said after the 18th Amendment, the responsibility for sanitation rested with the Sindh government, we wanted to work but the 18th amendment came in the middle. He said the Sindh government only needed money for corruption not for work. He appealed to the citizens of Karachi not to allow waste material and drain water to flow into these drains.