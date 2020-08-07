Share:

ISLAMABAD-George and Amal Clooney donated $100K to Lebanon-based charities following deadly blast that killed at least 135 people and left 5,000 hurt in Beirut, where Amal was born.’We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days,’ the couple said recently in a statement. ‘Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak.’ The Oscar-winner, 59, and human rights attorney, 42, added that they’ll ‘be donating $100,000 to these charities and hope that others will help in any way they can.’

Amal was initially born in Beirut, and lived there until she was two, when he family departed the country amid the Lebanese Civil War. Amal was raised in England and attended Oxford University. The A-list actor and the beauty initially crossed paths in 2013 and exchanged vows the following year. They’re parents to three year old twins Ella and Alexander.