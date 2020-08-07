Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, while announcing new shipping policy on Friday, said that ships registered in Pakistan will be exempted from custom duty, income tax and sales tax till 2030. Addressing a news conference here, he said that the new policy envisages incentives for the private shipping companies, adding that the government wants to involve private sector in the shipping business. The minister said the vessel registered in Pakistan will be exempted from custom duty, income tax and sales tax till 2030. He said the Pakistani flag carrier vessels will also have first berthing right at the port. He hoped that three to four shipping companies will soon buy vessels in the country. The minister said the new policy will also facilitate fishermen.