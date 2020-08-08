Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said that India was upset over the United Nations Security Council’s meeting on the Kashmir issue for the third time within a year.

In a meeting with Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi here, Foreign Minister Qureshi said discussion on Kashmir dispute at the UN Security Council for the third time in a year was a big diplomatic success of Pakistan.

The two discussed matters pertaining to human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a foreign ministry statement.

Qureshi said the UNSC discussion took place despite the strong opposition of India. He said the international media and human rights organizations were raising voice against blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi congratulated the FM over prudent Kashmir policy, fighting the Kashmir case effectively at international level and attracting the world attention towards the human rights violations there.

Earlier, the UNSC expressed deep concern over the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The UNSC which met at the request of Pakistan on the occasion of completion of one year of Indian illegal actions to abrogate special status of occupied territory was briefed on the current situation.

The Security Council members expressed the hope that relevant parties would exercise restraint and properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

Chinese envoy to the UN Zhang Jun underlined that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from the past and should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

On August 5, Pakistan and the Kashmiris observed Youm-e-Istehsal (day of exploitation) against the illegal merger of occupied Kashmir into the Indian territory. The day marked the first anniversary of the August 5, 2019 amid the Kashmir military siege.

One minute silence was observed across the country on Youm-e-Istehsal. Along with Pakistan, the day was observed throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir and rest of the world by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris to condemn the illegal, immoral and inhuman Indian action of August 5, 2019.

Ahead of first anniversary of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government had unveiled official political map of Pakistan.

The government also unveiled a special postage stamp in connection with Youme-e-Istehsal to highlight the wave of terror unleashed by Modi government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The constitution of India included two basic articles regarding Kashmir, which say that Jammu and Kashmir was a state of India and gave special status to the occupied state as a temporary arrangement.

On May 14, 1954, a Presidential Ordinance named ‘The Constitution Application to Jammu and Kashmir 35A’ was enforced and incorporated into the Indian Constitution. Under Article 35A, citizens of other Indian states were not allowed to get permanent citizenship in Jammu and Kashmir.Kashmir dispute at the UN Security Council for the third time in a year was a big diplomatic success of Pakistan.The two discussed matters pertaining to human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a foreign ministry statement. Qureshi said the UNSC discussion took place despite the strong opposition of India. He said the international media and human rights organizations were raising voice against blatant human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.Afridi congratulated the FM over prudent Kashmir policy, fighting the Kashmir case effectively at international level and attracting the world attention towards the human rights violations there.Earlier, the UNSC expressed deep concern over the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.The UNSC which met at the request of Pakistan on the occasion of completion of one year of Indian illegal actions to abrogate special status of occupied territory was briefed on the current situation.The Security Council members expressed the hope that relevant parties would exercise restraint and properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue to jointly maintain regional peace and stability. Chinese envoy to the UN Zhang Jun underlined that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from the past and should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.On August 5, Pakistan and the Kashmiris observed Youm-e-Istehsal (day of exploitation) against the illegal merger of occupied Kashmir into the Indian territory. The day marked the first anniversary of the August 5, 2019 amid the Kashmir military siege.One minute silence was observed across the country on Youm-e-Istehsal. Along with Pakistan, the day was observed throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir and rest of the world by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris to condemn the illegal, immoral and inhuman Indian action of August 5, 2019.Ahead of first anniversary of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government had unveiled official political map of Pakistan.