LAHORE -Col (r) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed were unanimously re-elected as president and secretary of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) for the next four-year term (2020-2024) on Friday. Besides electing the office-bearers, the PJF council meeting took important decisions regarding further uplift of the game.

The representative of International Judo Federation (IJF), Muhammad Tahsin of Kuwait, who is also assistant to President Judo Union of Asia (JUA) was present online and observed the entire electoral process. Representative of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shahid Islam, Deputy Director General (Academics), also attended the meeting as observer. Justice (r) M Alamzeb Khan conducted and supervised the elections and announced the results.

Mrs Fahmida Butt was elected as treasurer, Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan senior vice president, Masood Ahmad, Bashir Khan and Asif Iqbal vice presidents, Noor Shah Afridi joint secretary and M Rafique associate secretary. Six members executive committee consists of Lt Col M Abid Majeed, Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Abbassi, Naeema Khan, Miss Urooj Fatima and Miss Fatima Raheem.

Newly-elected President Col (r) Junaid Alam thanked all the members for his re-election as president and said that the PJF would take all possible steps for the development of the game in the country. He said judo players have made a name for the country and the nation by winning numerous medals at the international level. “No sports can be developed without the patronage of the government and sponsors and the government should also take steps to promote the game and focus on other sports as well.”