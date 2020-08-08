Share:

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has summoned K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi over excessive load shedding in Karachi on Sunday.

According to the details, Omar Ayub Khan, on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has arrived in Karachi and will hold meeting with K-Electric CEO at the Governor House tomorrow.

Sources said that officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) will also be present in the meeting.