Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to include comprehensive chapters related to the biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the curriculum of government schools so that the students could get acquainted with the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the true sense.

He also directed to complete solarization of the schools in newly merged tribal districts on priority basis further directing that a realistic approach should be adopted to make non-functional schools operative and upgradation of schools as well. “All the issues regarding launching of double shift in the government schools should be resolved immediately and a summary to this effect be presented in the meeting of the provincial cabinet for approval,” he directed.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the overall progress of Elementary and Secondary Education Department at the Chief Minister House Peshawar.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the initiatives taken so far to reduce the dropout ratio in the public-run schools. However, he directed that clear targets should also be fixed for future in order to further decrease the dropout ratio of students in schools. Inclusion of the Transfer/posting of officers of BS-18 and BS-19 into the e-transfer policy of E&SE department has also been approved in principle in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that the Elementary and Secondary Department has updated its official website by utilizing latest technology which would formally be launched shortly. All the data including achievements of the department will be available on the site for general public.

Besides, the online facility has also been provided to resolve the issues of the students from class-I to XII under which answers of the questions asked online are being given within the 24 hours. Initially, four subjects’ Maths, Chemistry, Biology and Physics have been included in this system.

It was further told that the Education Monitoring Authority has been established under which rules have also been prepared and submitted to the Law Department for vetting. Through Education Monitoring Authority, 92 per cent schools of merged areas have been monitored so far while in settled districts coverage of 100 per cent schools has been ensured. About 465 schools were non-functional in 2014 out of which 394 schools have been made functional till date.

While briefing about the provision of missing facilities in the government schools, it was informed that 96 per cent schools have been provided with the facility of water, boundary walls have been constructed in the 97 per cent schools.

Under the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Program, 55,000 teachers of primary schools and 1824 teachers of girls’ community schools have been imparted professional training while 80,000 teachers from 28 districts of province have been targeted for training during current fiscal year.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to include at least three districts from merged areas in professional training program. Similarly, under the induction program, training process of 17,315 teachers is underway whereas the target of imparting training to 12,616 teachers has also been set for current year. Apart from this, some 117 schools have been identified for commencing double shift in the first phase; summary in this regard has been prepared and will be presented before provincial cabinet in the upcoming meeting for approval.

In the merged districts 3155 new posts have been created in education sector, out of which recruitment process on 1594 has also been completed. Similarly, a total of 9394 teachers have been recruited during the last two years in settled districts of province. Eight thousand government-run schools are being solarized in settled districts of province.

Similarly, under the solarization project, 1200 schools of merged areas will be equipped with solar facility for which Rs 1000 million has been allocated. A total of 537497 students of tribal districts will be provided with books and stationary for free, the distribution process will be completed by the end of August.

Moreover, for the provision of playing areas in government run schools of settled districts, 2650 schools have been targeted out of which 900 schools have been provided with this facility, the overall estimated cost of project is Rs 318 million. Similarly, provision of play areas to 1985 schools in tribal districts is also in progress under which 625 schools have been provided with play areas. The estimated cost of project is Rs 238.200 million.