ISLAMABAD-Lady Gaga gave fans on Instagram a look at ‘some of the fun’ she and Ariana Grande had making the music video for their infectious track Rain On Me. And in the behind-the-scenes footage, it was revealed that, during their dance rehearsal for the music video, Gaga accidentally scratched Grande’s eye with her sharp manicure. ‘I shanked her with my nail by accident [while] dancing,’ admitted Gaga, 34, regrettably to her choreographer Richard Jackson, while Grande, 27, checked out her injured eye in her phone’s front camera. ‘Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It’s an honor. I hope it scars,’ joked Grande, as she laid out on the dance floor. Ariana attempted to shake off the scratch, but Gaga went full mama bear mode and insisted the Dangerous Woman singer apply some Neosporin to her injury.