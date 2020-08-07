Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take notice of the grievances of 12,000 taxpayers who had deposited Rs.2.6 billion tax under the Tax Amnesty Scheme but failed to upload their asset declaration due to problems in the online system. In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that number of businessmen have complained about difficulties in uploading assets declaration due to problems in the FBR online system on the last day of Tax Amnesty Scheme (Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019). They said that 12,000 taxpayers had paid Rs. 2.6 billion tax under the Tax Amnesty Scheme but could not get the benefit due to problems in the online system.