Share:

Rain with wind and thundershowers are expected in Sindh, upper and south Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls at few places are also expected in lower Balochistan and Upper Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar thirty-one, Quetta and Muzafarabad twenty-three, Gilgit nineteen and Murree twenty degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu, Leh and Anantnag is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar and Pulwama twenty-one, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Anantnag twenty, Shopian and Baramulla nineteen degree centigrade.