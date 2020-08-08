Share:

BADIN - Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that the PPP government in Sindh has always lived up to the expectations of people of the province unlike other provincial governments of the country.

Talking to the officials at DC House in Mithi on Friday, Shah urged them to drain out the rainwater from the low-lying areas in case of heavy rains. “The entire district totally depends on the monsoon rains,” he said, and added that most parts of Thar needed more downpours both for the crops cultivation and fodder for the livestock. Shah further said that there was no such threat of flood in the desert region since most parts of it were still to receive the required amount of rainfall.

The provincial minister noted with concern that over the past few years a large number of people as well as the cattle had lost their lives as they were struck by lightning during rains.

He said that the Sindh government, in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), was all set to scientifically look into the increasing incidents of lightning striking people. “Though conducting research on the causes behind such incidents could be very costly, still we are committed to find out a way so that the human and animal losses in such incidents could be reduced” he told the officials.