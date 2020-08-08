Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday unanimously passed a condolence resolution paying tribute to the social and political services of late MNA from PML-N Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan. The resolution, moved by PML-N MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, commiserates with the bereaved family for this irreparable loss.The lawmakers from both sides lauded the services of late PML-N MNA Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan in politics. “He remained unbeatable in elections for national assembly and provincial assembly. His services will be remembered in the politics and parliament,” said PML-N’s senior MNA Khwaja Muhammad Asif, mentioning that the late MNA remained loyal with his party chief Nawaz Sharif in tough circumstances. The parliamentarians paid rich tributes to the late MNA for upholding democratic and parliamentary norms. They said that the political struggle of the late member will be remembered for a long time.