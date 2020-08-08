Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday rejected reports on social media regarding a plea bargain deal with two army officers over alleged financial irregularities.

“Reportedly, there is a malicious campaign of financial irregularities being launched on social media regarding two senior army officers i.e. Lt General Naweed Zaman and Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani,” a NAB spokesman said on Friday while categorically repulsing the malicious campaign in social media. “NAB has categorically denied and clarified that there is no case against the said officers in NAB, now or ever before. Therefore, any allegation plea bargain does not arise,” the spokesman said.