LAHORE-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s summons to Jati Umrah in a case pertaining to illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Raiwind.

The anti-corruption watchdog also sent a questionnaire to the PML-N leader in which it was asked that how the land was purchased and was it used for agriculture or commercial purpose.

The anti-graft body had on Thursday directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on August 11 and the summons had been sent to her residence at Jati Umrah.

The 200-acre property was transferred in the name of Maryam Nawaz in 2014 whereas 100 kanals each were transferred to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and erstwhile Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif – father and uncle of Maryam.

It has been learnt that the rules and regulations of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) were ignored while transferring the lands. Furthermore, the property was declared as green land to stop construction around the Sharif family’s terrain.