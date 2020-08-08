Share:

Lahore - Three lawmakers from Punjab belonging to PTI, including a provincial minister, were summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to allegations of possessing assets beyond means and corruption.

The body summoned Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi on August 19 in an investigation regarding “corrupt practices” in appointments, posting and transfer in Punjab Employees Social Security intuition.

The anti-corruption body also directed MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena to appear before it on August 17 at 11am. He is facing allegations of having assets beyond means and has been summoned in the present instance to present information that he has allegedly withheld.

Similarly, MNA Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar has been summoned on August 13 for acquiring assets beyond known sources of income.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also facing allegations of allegedly using his influence in the issuance of a liquor licence to a hotel. The Chief Minister has been directed to appear before the bureau on August 12.