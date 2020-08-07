Share:

LAHORE-Carrefour, operated in Pakistan by Majid Al Futtaim, has invested in its logistical infrastructure to now deliver fresh produce including fruits and vegetables to shoppers who use the Carrefour Pakistan mobile application. The investment introduces a hygiene-controlled picking area and strict operating procedures to the brand’s existing online order fulfilment process, allowing the safe delivery of quality fresh produce to customers. The move safeguards customers’ health and wellbeing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic while providing more shoppers with effortless access to healthy produce. As customers shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of their own homes, they can trust in the freshness and cleanliness of Carrefour’s produce. Carrefour customers can use the mobile application to access and purchase an extensive range of over 8,000 products. The app offers a speedier and more efficient retail experience, with orders being delivered on the day they are placed, to the same international standard and quality Carrefour offers across all stores. The service is currently operational in all areas of Lahore, and will subsequently be scaled-up to other cities across Pakistan.