KARACHI - The novel coronavirus has claimed nine more lives and infected at least 487 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh. In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that nine more people died from the coronavirus during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,259. The chief minister said that 12,420 samples were tested today, which detected 487 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 123,246. He maintained that currently, 6,022 patients are under treatment.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that total 114,965 coronavirus patients have beaten the disease so far in the province.