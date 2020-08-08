Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday summoned secretaries of sports, excise and taxation and home departments to the assembly on Monday as they failed to ensure implementation of an earlier ruling of the assembly.

The assembly also passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 while the KP Trust Bill, 2020 and the KP Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2020 were introduced.

As per the previous ruling of the speaker, the representatives of line departments, not less than grade-18 officer, must be present in the assembly. On Friday, the representatives of the departments were found absent, prompting the speaker to summon the administrative secretaries of the departments on August 10.

Also, the government departments were directed to submit answers to questions within two weeks, or else such questions would be referred to the privilege committee.

The speaker stated this in reply to the complaints by Humera Khatoon of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and PPP’s Nighat Orakzai, saying their questions were either returned unanswered or incomplete. Humera said the answer of her question that she submitted six months ago came too late and incomplete. Nighat also said she had yet to get answer to her question.

Sultan Muhammad, the minister for law, while replying to the call attention notice of ANP’s Khushdil Khan about alteration in the Islamiat book of grade-IV, said the committee concerned had submitted its report to the chief minister, who would take action in this respect.

Khushdil Khan said removal of words like “Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet of Allah”, is a serious crime and those responsible should be punished. The minister said that though correction has been made and the original text restored but even then the CM will take action after the inquiry.

He added that even then the government would have no objection if the mover insists on referring the matter to the standing committee. At this, the speaker announced forming a special committee to probe the issue.

The session was adjourned till August 10, 3pm.