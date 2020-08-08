Share:

KARACHI - One person was dead and other sustained injuries when the Karachi police personnel opened fire over them at I.I Chundrigar Road on Friday. As per details, the victims had raised their hands after seeing the cops, but the policemen still shot them. The victims were traveling on a bike when the police stopped them.

The police said the men were robbers, however, eyewitnesses claimed otherwise. The police party left the crime scene after the incident. The dead was identified as Aslam and the injured was identified as Waqar. Body and the injured were rushed to hospital. Taking notice of the matter, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Javed Akbar Riaz sought the detailed report of the incident. Three cops involved in shoot out were taken into custody.