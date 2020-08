Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Friday said that our mission in Beirut is in close contact with Pakistani community following the tragic incident of explosion there. In a tweet, she said a Pakistani national had lost his life while four others are injured and they all are from one family. She prayed for departed soul and wished early recovery of the injured. The Spokesperson said that Pakistan's mission is extending all possible assistance to the grieving family.