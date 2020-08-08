Share:

LAHORE-The Punjab Assembly on Friday witnessed rare scenes of the same legislators opposing a bill just two weeks after giving it full support.

Both the treasury and the opposition lawmakers voted for Tahaffuz Bunyad-e-Islam (protection of foundation of Islam) Bill on July 22. Now legislators from across the political divide, including some cabinet members, have demanded bringing necessary amendments to the bill after due consultation with clerics from various sects.

Law Minister Raja Basharat assured the house that the bill would not be sent to governor for signing it into law until a complete consensus was reached.

PTI’s Hussain Jehanian Gardezi demanded the government to amend the bill with the approval of the Federal Shariat Court, while PML-N’s Pir Ashraf Rasool claimed that the bill had been passed on the advice of Shehzad Akbar, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister.

PTI’s Yawar Abbas Bukhari sought forgiveness from the house for supporting the bill.

Treasury members contended that if the bill had been tabled as official business then cabinet’s approval for the same should be shown to them and if it was passed as a private member bill then it should be unveiled that which standing committee vetted the document.

PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, who was member of the committee, also disowned the bill admitting that he was part of the panel but had not been informed about its vetting process.

At this the law minister said that objections to the bill had been raised after its approval and that’s why it was not sent to the governor for signing into law.

He said that opinion of the clerics would be elicited for amending the law to remove reservations of all and assured the house that no further progress on the bill would be made until developing a complete consensus among the lawmakers. He also taunted the legislators that it was their duty to thoroughly read each bill before going to vote for or against it.

The Punjab Tahaffuz Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 makes publishing of objectionable and/or hate-material punishable.

It makes desecration of any prophet, any of the four divine books, family and companions of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as well as abetting or glorification of terrorists, promotion of sectarianism in any book punishable with a maximum of five-year jail terms and up to Rs 500,000 fine.

It demands the use of words Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen whenever the name of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is mentioned. It also binds all publishers to submit at least five copies of each edition of the book they publish with the Directorate General of Public Relations, which has been empowered to inspect printing presses, book stores and publishing houses, and confiscate before or after printing of books containing such contents.

The DGPR may also investigate, assess or ascertain any act of omission involved in the matter, check record and books of accounts of the publisher on the spot or at any designated office.