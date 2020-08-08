Share:

LAHORE - Ensuing heavy spell of Monsoon rains, Pakistan Army has started its relief operations in Karachi to assist the civil administration, following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a press statement issued by Directorate General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the statement, the Pak army rescue teams were working relentlessly in the affected areas of the port city. It said that dewatering pumps and other equipments were being used to drain the water out of low lying areas, The statement said that rescue teams were also busy in relocating those who were stuck in areas affected by urban-flooding. The statement said more rescue teams are put on an alert to meet any exigency in case of flood like situation as a result of excessive downpour.