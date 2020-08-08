Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday agreed to enhance partnership for regional and global peace.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the regional and global issues.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, and developments in the region with a view to promoting peace, prosperity and stability, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Stressing the importance of the Pakistan-U.S. relationship, the Foreign Minister said that the leadership of both countries was committed to further strengthening it. He added that Pakistan would be a partner for peace with the U.S. The Foreign Minister apprised Secretary Pompeo of India’s continuing regressive policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir manifested with massive violations of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Foreign Minister thanked him for the U.S. participation in the debate in the UN Security Council on 5 August 2020 on the completion of one year of India’s unilateral and illegal actions. He said that the Security Council’s deliberations, once again, reaffirmed the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the continued interest and commitment of the international community would help generate the necessary momentum towards resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council security resolutions.

Reviewing the recent developments in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the Afghan peace process should be pursued in all earnestness. Noting the holding of Loya Jirga, he expressed the hope that a conducive environment would be created for the earliest convening of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Exchanging notes on the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister thanked Secretary Pompeo for the U.S. support and assistance.

He also shared the encouraging results following the policy of ‘smart lockdown’ in Pakistan which helped the government in gradual opening of the economy.