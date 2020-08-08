Share:

Pakistan Army on Thursday initiated rescue activities in Dadu after a breach in the Nai Gaj Dam badly affected 12 nearby villages.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, Pakistan Army troops including engineers and medical teams reached the affected areas for rescue and relief efforts for stranded people in distress in Dadu using motorboats.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rainfall in Dadu during ongoing monsoon spell has caused flooding in Nai Gaj and other drains on Saturday.

According to reports, the water in Nai Gaj flowing at the level of 28 feet and more than 50 villages in its route have submerged.

The flooding in the Gaj river has disrupted land links of more than 200 villages from Dadu and Juhi towns. Hundreds of villagers have taken refuge at trees and roofs of houses to avoid harm.

Nai Gaj is an ephemeral river in Dadu district, drains from the Kirthar mountain range and flows from Balochistan to Sindh.

It ends at Lake Manchar after flowing through the arid areas of the Kachho region.

A project of construction of a dam on Nai Gaj was launched by the government to utilize the water has been incomplete for more than a decade.