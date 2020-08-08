Share:

ISLAMABAD - As an expression of Pakistan’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and to help alleviate the sufferings of those affected by the massive explosions in Beirut on August 4, a plane-load carrying relief assistance of eight tonnes of medicines and food items reached Beirut on Friday. Ambassador of Pakistan to Lebanon Najeeb Durrani handed over the assistance at the Rafic Hariri International Airport. The relief goods were received by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants and the Lebanese Armed Forces.