Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue to deepen and further strengthen political, economic and cultural ties with ASEAN and its members in line with its 'Vision East Asia' policy.

In his message on 53rd ASEAN Day, he said Pakistan enjoys close friendly ties with all ASEAN members. Our historic and deep-rooted relations pre-date the modem era, harkening back to abiding linkages forged during the time of the Gandhara Civilization.

He also commended the ASEAN members for effectively and admirably handling the Covid-19 Pandemic.