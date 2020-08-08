Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on his party’s electoral vic­toryPrime Minister Im­ran Khan made a tele­phone call to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, to congratulate him on his party’s resounding vic­tory in the General Elec­tions held on 5 August 2020. PM Imran Khan informed his counter­part about his govern­ment’s strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with particular empha­sis on saving lives, se­curing livelihoods and stimulating economy. Prime Minister Rajapak­sa shared Sri Lanka’s current COVID-19 situ­ation and in particular its negative impact on tourism industry in Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be further strength­ened during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s new term as Prime Minister. The Prime Minister reaf­firmed Pakistan’s full support to Sri Lanka in all areas of cooperation. The Prime Minister also reiterated his invita­tion to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial and mutually supportive relations. Pakistan has always stood with the brotherly country of Sri Lanka as its proud part­ner for security, growth, progress and develop­ment. The two countries work closely within the framework of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).