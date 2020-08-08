Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction over the resumption of daily activities, and remarked that business life in the country was returning to normal earlier due to effective strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, “The success of his soft lockdown policy has been recognized not only domestically but also internationally, as international organizations have been appreciating and acknowledging Prime Minister Imran Khan’s far-sighted policies during the pandemic of Coronavirus.”

In his statement on Friday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that normal business activities will drive prosperity and triumph in the national economy and reduce the hardships of the common man. He appealed to citizens to keep taking precautionary measures to avoid recurrence of the threat of Coronavirus, ensure full implementation of SOPs, safety measures and adhere to all conditions, including social distancing, that would prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Senior Minister also said that the situation in Pakistan was much better than in other countries, especially on Eid-ul-Adha, because the masses showed responsible behavior. He stated that the policy of soft lockdown had also proved to be effective during the prior week. By grace of Allah Almighty more good news would be there in the days to come and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country would be on to the path of development and prosperity, he maintained.

Aleem Khan especially lauded the services of Health Department officials, doctors, nurses and law enforcement personnel who served on the frontline during the pandemic, and laid down their lives to protect citizens.