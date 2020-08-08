Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday announced that it will write to foreign embassies, missions and diplomats to expose the victimisation of opposition party members by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Speaking at a news conference here along with Palwasha Khan, Khursheed Jonejo and Nazir Dhoki, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said NAB had made the life of the opposition members miserable through fake cases.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court directed to indict PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane reference on August 10. The court rejected Zardari’s request for withdrawal of plea seeking acquittal and dismissal of the case. The former president’s petition challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear this matter was also rejected. During the hearing the NAB requested the court to dispose of PPP leader’s petition and indict him in the corruption reference.

Senator Khokhar said that the European Union had observed that NAB was resorting to victimisation. “On 6th August a report by Human Rights Watch raised serious questions about NAB’s functioning. The report mentioned the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others including Mir Shakilur Rehman who have been victimised by the NAB,” he added.

Khokhar said this was not the only international organisation that raised questions about “human rights violations” in Pakistan by the NAB.

“European Union has also raised questions about NAB in the past saying that NAB has become a tool of political blackmailing. PPP will write letters to the foreign embassies in Pakistan apprising them of NAB’s victimisation of opposition leaders as well as anyone who differ with government policies. We will also demand that they impose a ban on foreign travels of NAB officials.”

Senator Khokhar said that according to reports a journalist Aijaz Abbasi was tortured at Press Information Department offices earlier in the day.

“This government is strangulating the journalist community’s voice. We strongly condemned this shameful act of the government,” he said.

“NAB acts against anyone who criticises PTI government’s policies. The All Parties Conference will be held soon and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in contact with political leadership of the country in this regard,” he added.