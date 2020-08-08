Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Ehsaas Programme on Friday joined hands to financially assist the deprived and disadvantaged sections of the society.

In this regard, a PRCS delegation led by Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq, Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed and Adviser Col (retired) Shah Rukh called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Ehsaas Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar.

A statement released by PRCS said that it was mutually agreed that the Ehsaas Programme would provide data on the deserving and disadvantaged people to the PRCS for financial assistance through its Cash Transfer Programme (CTP) enabling them to make ends meet.

Category-D has been specified for the deserving people comprising daily wagers and unemployed people.