ISLAMABAD-Prince Harry recently said social media was stoking a ‘crisis of hate,’ and urged companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine headlined ‘Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it,’ Harry said that social media, as it currently stands, is ‘unwell’. The former senior royal said he and his wife, Meghan, have spent the past few weeks working with business leaders and marketing executives on the issue to try and enact positive change. ‘The digital landscape is unwell and companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth,’ he wrote. He called for online communities to be ‘defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fear mongering; by free, rather than weaponised, speech.’