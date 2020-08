Share:

KARACHI-PSO is the first oil marketing company to make available world class Euro 5 standard fuel in Pakistan. Hi-Octane 97 Euro 5 is now available at selected PSO stations in Karachi. Euro 5 standard fuels help in reducing harmful vehicle emissions which minimize the impact on our environment, thus benefitting the ecosystem along with improving engine performance. Owing to these initiatives, Pakistan is accelerating towards a sustainable future for its younger generations.