KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 closed at 40029.69 points as compared to 40166.12 points on the previous working day with negative change of 163.43 points (-0.34%). Head of Equities InterMarket Securities, Raza Jaffary Friday told APP that there were some negative sentiments in the markets due to continuous rainfalls in the country as it might affect production of some industries. “Investors offloaded some potions to take the profits and stay at a safe-side during weekend and monsoon rains”, he said, adding such situation might prevail for some sessions but not for long-term as the government was easing lockdown which would boost the economic activities in the country. According to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 728,768,095 while value of shares traded during day stood at 23,005,132,579. As many as 402 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of which 197 recorded gains and 188 sustained losses, whereas share price of 17 companies remained unchanged during the day. Top three companies traded were WorldCall Telecom with volume of 144,414,000 shares, Pak Int. Bulk with 52,630,500 and Unity Foods Ltd with 50,407,000. Bata (Pak) registered a maximum increase of 108.67 per share, closing at 1557.67 while Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of 575.00 per share, closing at 8655.00.