Share:

The Punjab government on Saturday issued a list of standard operating procedures (SOP's) for restaurants and fast food outlets in the province.

In a notification, Primary and Secondary Healthcare secretary said that social gathering will not be allowed in the eateries. There will be a complete ban on entry of people above the age of 60 in the restaurants.

In order to maintain social distancing, 6-foot distance has been made mandatory in the restaurants. No customer will be allowed to enter the restaurants without masks.

The eateries have been directed to serve only 50 per cent of customers, in terms of capacity, at their premises and place and a hand sanitizer at each table.