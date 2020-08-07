Share:

Foo Fighters tour cancelled till it’s safe

ISLAMABAD - The dates for the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour, which had previously been rescheduled, have been cancelled altogether. “Foo Fighters have cancelled the Van Tour 2020,” a statement read. “All shows listed below will be automatically refunded...we look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so.”

“Playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another,” Frontman Dave Grohl said a in an earlier statement when originally announcing a postponement, referencing the time he fell off a stage and broke his leg in June 2015 but still performed. “We love you guys. So let do this right and rain check…..”

AKUH launches nation’s first nurse-led lactation clinic

ISLAMABAD - Addressing the dire need of help and support to mothers for breastfeeding their infants, the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) launched the first of its kind lactation clinic. This clinic aims to empower and help mothers across Pakistan ensure their infants’ good health from the day they are born. Under the joint collaboration of the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery (SONAM) and the Aga Khan University Hospital, the clinic will serve mothers through both in-person and tele-consultations. Women who require additional support to breastfeed their new-borns or need counselling on related topics such as returning to work while breastfeeding, can benefit from this programme. The attendees of the launch ceremony included the leadership of AKU and AKUH, Shagufta Hassan, Interim CEO, AKUH, Dr. Asim Belgaumi, Chief Medical Officer, Salma Jaffer, Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Lumaan Sheikh, Chair, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Service Line Chief, Women’s Health, Dr. Salman Kirmani and others.

, Chair, Women and Child Health, and Dr. Rubina Barolia, Assistant Dean, SONAM.