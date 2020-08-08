Share:

LAHORE- Rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation, a strong monsoon low pressure is present over Sindh and Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating the central and southern parts of the country. The Meteorological Department said that hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur. While rain with wind-thundershower are also expected in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 and 28 Celsius, respectively on Friday.