ISLAMABAD-The country’s services trade deficit witnessed sharp decline of 42.96 percent during the financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, the country’s services exports declined by 8.66 percent, whereas services’ imports narrowed by 24.25 percent, according to trade statistics released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The exports were recorded at $5.449 billion, as against the exports of $5.966 billion during the same period of last year. Similarly, services’ imports went down from $10.936 billion to $8.284b.

Based on the figures, the country’s services trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $2.834 billion, as against the deficit of $4.969 billion during last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the country’s exports decreased by 9.86 percent in June 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports during June 2020 were recorded at $402.04 million, as against the exports of $446 million in June 2019. The imports also witnessed a decrease of 19.73 percent, from $789.94 million in June 2019 to $634.10 million in June 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the services’ exports from the country increased by 5.51 percent in June 2020 when compared to the exports of $381.03 million in May 2020. On the other hand, imports into the country increased by 61.36 percent in June 2020 when compared to the imports of $392.98 million in February. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s merchandize trade deficit witnessed a reduction of 10.24pc during the first month (July) of the current fiscal year (2020-21), as compared to the corresponding month of last year. The country’s deficit in July 2020 stood at $1.640 billion, as against the deficit of $1.827 billion in July 2019. During the month under review, Pakistan’s exports registered an increase of 6.04 percent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2 billion, whereas imports declined from $3.713 billion to $3.640 billion (1.97 percent)…

Pakistan’s exports to USA declined by 3.58pc

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United States of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 3.58 percent during the fiscal year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to USA were recorded at $3897.852 million during July-June (2019-20) against exports of $4042.701 million during July-June (2018-19), showing negative growth of 3.58 percent, SBP data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports to USA also decreased by 2.01 percent by going down from $ 315.311 million during June 2019 against the exports of $308.969 million in June 2020.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 7.22 percent during fiscal year under review, from $24.256 billion to $22.504 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during fiscal year under review were recorded at $2261.543 million against $2097.595 million last year, showing growth 7.81 percent during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the imports from USA into the country also increased by 72.46 percent, by going up from $ 121.907 million during June 2019 against the exports of $210.249 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from USA also witnessed increase of 21.62 percent in June 2020 as compared to the exports of $172.861 million in May 2020.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 18.22 percent, from $51.869 billion to $42.418 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with USA witnessed decrease of 15.87 percent in surplus during the fiscal year under review as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1636.309 million against $1945.106 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 15.87 percent, the data revealed.