On the direction of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Focal Person for Tando Muhammad Khan for monitoring relief work in the District and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities visited areas affected by recent monsoon rains.

He visited various areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district including Son Pari Nala, Mir Mohalla, Talpur Colony and other places and wherever he saw rainwater accumulation, he ordered to immediately install sucking pumping machines and made it possible to drain it. He was accompanied by PPP Tando Muhammad Khan General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro, City Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and PPP Youth Wing President Syed Salasal Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that those, who were negatively politicizing the rains, should see that on the direction of Chief Minister Sindh, members of Sindh Cabinet were on the streets to help the people affected by the rains and were supervising the relief work. He said that Sindh government was with the people in this difficult time and was serving the people according to its resources.