Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a seminar on Friday urged the world to play its due role for ending state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and peaceful resolution of the internationally recognized the disputed territory.

They called on the international community particularly the UN to pressurize India to put an immediate halt to the continued bloodshed, systematic violence, and flagrant human rights violations in IIOJK to stop the blatant use of lethal weapons and pellet-firing shotguns, which had been responsible for blinding, killing and traumatizing people in the valley.

They said India must allow a fact-finding mission to visit IIOJK to investigate the grave situation in the disputed territory in line with recommendations of the UNHRC report.

They strongly condemned the illegal and unilateral action of August, 5, last, by the Modi led Indian fascist regime to abrogate the article 370 and 35-A with dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

They pointed out that these actions fraught with serious political implications were reflective of the India’s imperialistic and hegemonic designs, which were extremely detrimental for peace and stability in the South Asia.

They were of a view that the induction of new domicile law for the citizens of IIOJK was introduced with a mala fide intention to pave a way for settling outsiders in the occupied territory.

Referring to Indian government’s settler colonialism agenda they said that the nefarious plan had been set in motion in Kashmir where occupation authorities had issued 0.4 million Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) to non-state subjects since the new domicile law was enforced in the region.

Apart from this, the speakers added that New Delhi had made a dangerous plan to establish Sanik colonies and separate townships for Kashmir Pundits in the valley. The India’s new domicile law for Kashmir they said was replica of Israel’s settler colonialism polices.

“The redefinition of Jammu and Kashmir Domicile Law is a disastrous recipe to deprive Kashmiris of their land, resources, jobs, identity, culture, and above all the promised right of self-determination”, they maintained.

Regarding the amendments in the law relating to control of building operations in the IIOJK,they said India would expedite the process of demographic changes in the occupied territory besides enabling the BJP to materialize its long-cherished goal of turning the Kashmiri Muslims into the minority in their own homeland.

The speakers deplored the Indian attempts to delegitimize the Kashmiris’ the legitimate struggle for right to self-determination, suppress the sentiment of Azadi, discredit and debase the pro-freedom leadership, and to dilute Kashmir’s special identity.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, they said that the people of IIOJK had demonstrated unprecedented courage, resilience, courage, and determination in the face of Indian brutality and state-repression.

The seminar titled “Changing Demographics of Indian Occupied Kashmir and Understanding the New Domicile Law,” organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), was addressed by former ambassadors, intellectuals, academicians, legal experts, as well as the representatives of all Parties Hurriyat Conference including Ambassador (r) Azaz Ahmed Chudhary, Ambassador (r) Ishtiaq Indrabi, justice (r) Shah Khawar, Syed Yousuf Naseem and the KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani.